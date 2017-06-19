High Court judge orders Dublin city centre property be vacated over fire safety issues

A High Court judge has ordered a Dublin city centre property described as a potential fire safety risk be vacated by all its residents by July 9. Mr Justice Paul Gilligan made the orders today in respect of 24 Mountjoy Square, subject of a fire safety notice since August of last year. The judge made the orders despite objections from a Polish family of 12 who the court heard wanted to remain in the property, and did not want to end up in B&B accommodation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BreakingNews.ie.