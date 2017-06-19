Former Dublin teacher charged with child pornography
A former Dublin Scioto High School teacher has been charged with child pornography for taking and possessing nude photos of a female student with whom he had sex in his school classroom, according to a complaint filed in federal court in Columbus. Gregory R. Lee, 52, had an initial appearance Tuesday before U.S. Magistrate Elizabeth A. Preston Deavers.
