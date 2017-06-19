Dublin shows off its expanded, renovated justice center
After two decades, the Dublin Justice Center was starting to feel like a bulging shirt ready to burst at its seams. Its 70 police officers and 25 dispatchers outgrew their work space some time ago, considering the facility housed just 36 and eight of them, respectively, when it opened in 1993.
