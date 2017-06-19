Dublin family donates park land to honor parentsa legacy

John and Berniece Thomas dedicated their lives to helping the Dublin community through their careers and volunteer work, and their family's generosity is helping the city complete the Riverside Crossing Park. “I thought it would be payback for the service they had provided to Dublin,” said their son, Dave Thomas, 75, of London. Work on the roughly 36-acre Riverside Crossing Park started earlier this year and construction is underway on the five-year project estimated to cost about $19 million.

