Dublin family donates park land to honor parentsa legacy
John and Berniece Thomas dedicated their lives to helping the Dublin community through their careers and volunteer work, and their family's generosity is helping the city complete the Riverside Crossing Park. “I thought it would be payback for the service they had provided to Dublin,” said their son, Dave Thomas, 75, of London. Work on the roughly 36-acre Riverside Crossing Park started earlier this year and construction is underway on the five-year project estimated to cost about $19 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Dublin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Dublin teacher charged with child pornog...
|Thu
|They cannot kill ...
|5
|Woodland Cigar in 12th year downtown Delaware
|Jun 16
|Dangerous Dan
|3
|Dublin to Dublin
|Jun 15
|anonymous
|1
|Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus in...
|Jun 13
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|Obetz to carve out an ice rink (Nov '12)
|Jun 8
|Vag McYeast
|22
|What's up with the Field Of Corn
|Jun 8
|Flange Bebe
|1
|Cops at Get Go
|May 31
|Mary
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dublin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC