Dublin building is a fire safety risk and must be vacated immediately, court hears

A Dublin City centre premises which houses a textile business and is used for residential purposes is a fire safety risk and must be vacated immediately, the High Court has heard, writes Ann O'Loughlin. At the High Court today lawyers for Ms Anne O'Dwyer of Duff & Phelps who was appointed receiver ove a property located at 24 Mountjoy Square, which incorporates the premises known as 24 Charles Lane in Dublin 1 said the building is potentially dangerous and is being used for a purpose which is not permitted.

