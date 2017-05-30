Department of Foreign Affairs' security fears hit plans for a 40m luxury hotel in Dublin

A a 40m plan to convert Loreto Hall on Dublin's St Stephen's Green into a luxury hotel has been put on hold after security fears were expressed by officials at the Deparment of Foreign Affairs and Trade . http://www.independent.ie/business/irish/department-of-foreign-affairs-security-fears-hit-plans-for-40m-luxury-hotel-in-dublin-35779716.html A a 40m plan to convert Loreto Hall on Dublin's St Stephen's Green into a luxury hotel has been put on hold after security fears were expressed by officials at the Deparment of Foreign Affairs and Trade .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.