23 more libraries join the OCLC World...

23 more libraries join the OCLC WorldShare Management Services community

Read more: Library Technology Guides automation update

DUBLIN, Ohio, 21 June 2017-Over the past several months, 23 more libraries have selected OCLC WorldShare Management Services, the library management system that offers more efficient back-office operations, integrated services, and a single-search discovery interface for library users. WorldShare Management Services is the cloud-based library services platform that provides all the applications needed to manage a library, including acquisitions, circulation, metadata, resource sharing, license management, and a discovery service for users.

