19-year-old dies after electrocution ...

19-year-old dies after electrocution accident on Put-in-Bay

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 17 Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

Investigators with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Watercraft Division are trying to determine how a 19-year-old Dublin, Ohio man was killed in a bizarre electrocution accident on Put-in-Bay. According to a preliminary report, the incident happened Friday night, around 6:30 pm after the Currie family, of Dublin, Ohio, docked their boat at the Miller Marina on Langram Road on the island.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dublin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woodland Cigar in 12th year downtown Delaware Jun 16 Dangerous Dan 3
Dublin to Dublin Jun 15 anonymous 1
News Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus in... Jun 13 They cannot kill ... 2
News Obetz to carve out an ice rink (Nov '12) Jun 8 Vag McYeast 22
What's up with the Field Of Corn Jun 8 Flange Bebe 1
Cops at Get Go May 31 Mary 1
News Divorce case of Ohio senator, county official s... May '17 Ticoca 4
See all Dublin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dublin Forum Now

Dublin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dublin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Dublin, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,332 • Total comments across all topics: 281,877,984

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC