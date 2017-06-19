19-year-old dies after electrocution accident on Put-in-Bay

Investigators with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Watercraft Division are trying to determine how a 19-year-old Dublin, Ohio man was killed in a bizarre electrocution accident on Put-in-Bay. According to a preliminary report, the incident happened Friday night, around 6:30 pm after the Currie family, of Dublin, Ohio, docked their boat at the Miller Marina on Langram Road on the island.

