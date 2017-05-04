West Side widening project begins this weekend
Spring weather is bringing a new crop of orange barrels to western Franklin County as a months-long widening project begins on I-270 between Dublin and Hilliard. As part of the $59 million project to widen the Outer Belt from three lanes to four, using the inside median, over an eight-mile stretch between U.S. 33 in Dublin and Trabue Road, traffic will be shifted to a temporary configuration which also includes placement of several digital signs notifying drivers of the changing speed limits inside the work zone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLVQ-FM Columbus.
Add your comments below
Dublin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sound choice
|Apr 22
|tube head
|1
|Letter of Discrimination and Complaint filed ag... (Feb '15)
|Apr 22
|Savior
|3
|Delaware Stinkz........Baby! (Dec '13)
|Apr 19
|Two Watts
|10
|Hilliard Homechurch Question
|Apr 12
|Leigh Ann
|1
|dea
|Apr 10
|missing point
|1
|wondering
|Apr 10
|missing point
|1
|Mosley's meat market. (Aug '12)
|Apr 9
|Mini 30
|8
Find what you want!
Search Dublin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC