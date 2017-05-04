West Side widening project begins this weekend

Spring weather is bringing a new crop of orange barrels to western Franklin County as a months-long widening project begins on I-270 between Dublin and Hilliard. As part of the $59 million project to widen the Outer Belt from three lanes to four, using the inside median, over an eight-mile stretch between U.S. 33 in Dublin and Trabue Road, traffic will be shifted to a temporary configuration which also includes placement of several digital signs notifying drivers of the changing speed limits inside the work zone.

