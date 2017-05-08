Wendy's comparable-store sales rise during strong 1Q
Wendy's topped most expectations for the first quarter as sales in restaurants open at least a year climbed higher. The hamburger chain earned $22.3 million, or 9 cents per share, for the period ended April 2. A year earlier the Dublin, Ohio, company earned $25.4 million, or 9 cents per share.
