Usmai Library Consortium selects Oclc SCS to help manage print collections
DUBLIN, Ohio, 4 May 2017-The University System of Maryland & Affiliated Institutions Library Consortium, which comprises 17 college and university libraries in Maryland, has selected OCLC Sustainable Collection Services to analyze and inform decision-making about managing print collections among its member libraries. With historical roots in the state's public university system, the USMAI Library Consortium now includes libraries of both public and private institutions in Maryland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Library Technology Guides automation update.
Add your comments below
Dublin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sound choice
|Apr 22
|tube head
|1
|Letter of Discrimination and Complaint filed ag... (Feb '15)
|Apr 22
|Savior
|3
|Delaware Stinkz........Baby! (Dec '13)
|Apr 19
|Two Watts
|10
|Hilliard Homechurch Question
|Apr 12
|Leigh Ann
|1
|dea
|Apr 10
|missing point
|1
|wondering
|Apr 10
|missing point
|1
|Mosley's meat market. (Aug '12)
|Apr 9
|Mini 30
|8
Find what you want!
Search Dublin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC