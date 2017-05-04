Usmai Library Consortium selects Oclc...

Usmai Library Consortium selects Oclc SCS to help manage print collections

DUBLIN, Ohio, 4 May 2017-The University System of Maryland & Affiliated Institutions Library Consortium, which comprises 17 college and university libraries in Maryland, has selected OCLC Sustainable Collection Services to analyze and inform decision-making about managing print collections among its member libraries. With historical roots in the state's public university system, the USMAI Library Consortium now includes libraries of both public and private institutions in Maryland.

