Palestinian flag flies over Dublin City Hall
After stormy discussions over the past month, the Dublin city council voted on May 8 to fly the Palestinian flag over City Hall. The flag was raised on May 9 and will remain through the end of the month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dublin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Divorce case of Ohio senator, county official s...
|May 15
|Ticoca
|4
|Mandatory Arabic taught in Hilliard City JW Rea...
|May 12
|Solo199
|1
|Strand theater (Apr '16)
|May 8
|Anon
|6
|sound choice
|Apr 22
|tube head
|1
|Letter of Discrimination and Complaint filed ag... (Feb '15)
|Apr 22
|Savior
|3
|Delaware Stinkz........Baby! (Dec '13)
|Apr '17
|Two Watts
|10
|Hilliard Homechurch Question
|Apr '17
|Leigh Ann
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dublin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC