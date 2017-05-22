Palestinian flag flies over Dublin Ci...

Palestinian flag flies over Dublin City Hall

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 9 Read more: The Times of Israel

After stormy discussions over the past month, the Dublin city council voted on May 8 to fly the Palestinian flag over City Hall. The flag was raised on May 9 and will remain through the end of the month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dublin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Divorce case of Ohio senator, county official s... May 15 Ticoca 4
Mandatory Arabic taught in Hilliard City JW Rea... May 12 Solo199 1
Strand theater (Apr '16) May 8 Anon 6
sound choice Apr 22 tube head 1
Letter of Discrimination and Complaint filed ag... (Feb '15) Apr 22 Savior 3
Delaware Stinkz........Baby! (Dec '13) Apr '17 Two Watts 10
Hilliard Homechurch Question Apr '17 Leigh Ann 1
See all Dublin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dublin Forum Now

Dublin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dublin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Dublin, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,020 • Total comments across all topics: 281,220,320

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC