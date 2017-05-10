Overpasses now touting central Ohio communities
The village of Carroll in Fairfield County is the latest community to join a trend of announcing itself to motorists by putting its name on a highway bridge overpass. More communities are taking advantage of state highway projects reconfiguring or adding interchanges and overpasses to add lettering with their communities' names or other decorative artwork.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
