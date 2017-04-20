Nearing graduation, theya ve never mi...

Nearing graduation, theya ve never missed a day of school in 13 years Updated at

If Woody Allen is right that "80 percent of success is just showing up," the handful of graduates who manage to make it from kindergarten through 12th grade without missing a single day have a leg up on the future. "It's just a matter of if you are able to get up every day and just do it," said Sarah Buckingham, 18, of Columbus, who plans to do just that until Bishop Hartley High School's graduation on June 3. If Hartley 12th-graders are happy with their grades, they aren't required to attend for final exams in the last weeks of school.

