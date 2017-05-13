Michigan State Recruiting: Spartans favorites for 3-star LB Jeslord Boateng?
After offering three-star Dublin, Ohio, linebacker Jeslord Boateng this week, Michigan State has jumped to the front of the line in his recruitment. According to Allen Trieu from Scout.com , Boateng's relationship with the coaching staff already makes the Spartans one of his favorites.
