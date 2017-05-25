Man tries to abduct woman in hotel el...

Man tries to abduct woman in hotel elevator

Dublin police arrested an Indianapolis man after he allegedly attacked a woman at a hotel and led officers on a chase across an interstate highway. The victim says James Shelton grabbed her and tried to force her into an elevator Thursday morning at the Hampton Inn on Tuller Road, said Lindsay Weisenauer, senior public information officer for the city.

