Horizon Announces Expansion into Central Ohio

Thursday May 4 Read more: GlobeNewswire

Horizon Bancorp the parent of Horizon Bank, N.A., announced that it is expanding its operating area into central Ohio by opening a loan production office located at 545 Metro Place South, Dublin, Ohio. Horizon's expansion will be led by Michael Lamping, Market President of Central Ohio.

