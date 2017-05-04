Horizon Announces Expansion into Central Ohio
Horizon Bancorp the parent of Horizon Bank, N.A., announced that it is expanding its operating area into central Ohio by opening a loan production office located at 545 Metro Place South, Dublin, Ohio. Horizon's expansion will be led by Michael Lamping, Market President of Central Ohio.
