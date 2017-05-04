Frampton comes live to Dublin
Frampton is known for such classic-rock hits as "Baby, I Love Your Way," "Do You Feel Like I Do" and "Show Me the Way." Not coincidentally, this year's Fourth of July theme is, "Do You Feel Like We Do About the Red, White and Blue?" The annnual parade will step off at 11 a.m. from Metro Center at Frantz Road and Metro Place.
Start the conversation, or Read more at This Week Community News.
Add your comments below
Dublin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sound choice
|Apr 22
|tube head
|1
|Letter of Discrimination and Complaint filed ag... (Feb '15)
|Apr 22
|Savior
|3
|Delaware Stinkz........Baby! (Dec '13)
|Apr 19
|Two Watts
|10
|Hilliard Homechurch Question
|Apr 12
|Leigh Ann
|1
|dea
|Apr 10
|missing point
|1
|wondering
|Apr 10
|missing point
|1
|Mosley's meat market. (Aug '12)
|Apr 9
|Mini 30
|8
Find what you want!
Search Dublin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC