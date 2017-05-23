Dublin approves teacher and support contracts and secures land for future
The Dublin Board of Education has approved contracts for two employee unions and acquired land in Union County to brace itself for a population boom. The board voted on Monday night to approve three-year contracts for both the Dublin Educators' Association, representing the teachers, and the Dublin Support Association, which includes secretaries, custodians, cooks, transportation workers and various types of aides.
