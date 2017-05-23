Dublin approves teacher and support c...

Dublin approves teacher and support contracts and secures land for future

1 hr ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

The Dublin Board of Education has approved contracts for two employee unions and acquired land in Union County to brace itself for a population boom. The board voted on Monday night to approve three-year contracts for both the Dublin Educators' Association, representing the teachers, and the Dublin Support Association, which includes secretaries, custodians, cooks, transportation workers and various types of aides.

