Will Ohioa s new graduation exams doom poor kids to failure?

Will Ohio's new graduation exams doom poor kids to failure?

It sounded like a good idea three years ago when state government leaders instituted new graduation exams to make sure kids were prepared for college or a job. That is, until last fall, when state officials began to look at the sobering number of kids who could be denied a high-school diploma next year when the new requirements are to take effect.

