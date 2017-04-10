Stolen checks could mean some property owners pay taxes twice
At least seven land owners who wrote checks to pay their Franklin County property taxes might have to pay them again. "Legally, they've not paid their taxes," Cyndee McNeal, cashier supervisor for the Franklin County Treasurer, said Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dublin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hilliard Homechurch Question
|Wed
|Leigh Ann
|1
|dea
|Apr 10
|missing point
|1
|wondering
|Apr 10
|missing point
|1
|Mosley's meat market. (Aug '12)
|Apr 9
|Mini 30
|8
|Amazon.com isn't as good as it once was (Feb '14)
|Apr 9
|Ylahamma
|2
|Fort Rapids could reopen under new ownership
|Apr 5
|Festus
|8
|Julia owens
|Apr 4
|MissedOut
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dublin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC