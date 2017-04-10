Stolen checks could mean some propert...

Stolen checks could mean some property owners pay taxes twice

Wednesday Apr 5 Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

At least seven land owners who wrote checks to pay their Franklin County property taxes might have to pay them again. "Legally, they've not paid their taxes," Cyndee McNeal, cashier supervisor for the Franklin County Treasurer, said Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

