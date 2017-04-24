Stars bid sad farewell to 'Fitzy' - a musician and true original
The coffin of much-loved musician Pat Fitzpatrick is taken into the chapel at Mount Jerome crematorium Photo: Tony Gavin Pat, a much-loved pianist with several Irish rock bands since the early 1980s, left his native Belfast for good after causing 'mayhem' during a performance of the musical Jesus Christ Superstar in the city's Arts Theatre. Known for his intolerance of poor performing and at what he felt was a mediocre musical, 'Fitzy' walked out on the well-paying regular musical theatre job by playing the theme tune from The Muppets during the Jesus Christ Superstar crucifixion scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Add your comments below
Dublin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sound choice
|Apr 22
|tube head
|1
|Letter of Discrimination and Complaint filed ag... (Feb '15)
|Apr 22
|Savior
|3
|Delaware Stinkz........Baby! (Dec '13)
|Apr 19
|Two Watts
|10
|Zornes hires private attorney -
|Apr 16
|Big Johnson
|1
|Hilliard Homechurch Question
|Apr 12
|Leigh Ann
|1
|dea
|Apr 10
|missing point
|1
|wondering
|Apr 10
|missing point
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dublin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC