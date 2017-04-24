Stars bid sad farewell to 'Fitzy' - a musician and true original

The coffin of much-loved musician Pat Fitzpatrick is taken into the chapel at Mount Jerome crematorium Photo: Tony Gavin Pat, a much-loved pianist with several Irish rock bands since the early 1980s, left his native Belfast for good after causing 'mayhem' during a performance of the musical Jesus Christ Superstar in the city's Arts Theatre. Known for his intolerance of poor performing and at what he felt was a mediocre musical, 'Fitzy' walked out on the well-paying regular musical theatre job by playing the theme tune from The Muppets during the Jesus Christ Superstar crucifixion scene.

