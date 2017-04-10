Spinner hired as Berlin HS principal
An experienced high school administrator will be at the helm of Olentangy Berlin High School when it opens its doors in the fall of 2018.The Olentangy Board of Education voted Thursday to hire Todd Spinner as principal of the district's fourth high school, which is currently under construction in Berlin Township.Spinner currently serves as the ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.
Add your comments below
Dublin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hilliard Homechurch Question
|Wed
|Leigh Ann
|1
|dea
|Apr 10
|missing point
|1
|wondering
|Apr 10
|missing point
|1
|Mosley's meat market. (Aug '12)
|Apr 9
|Mini 30
|8
|Amazon.com isn't as good as it once was (Feb '14)
|Apr 9
|Ylahamma
|2
|Fort Rapids could reopen under new ownership
|Apr 5
|Festus
|8
|Julia owens
|Apr 4
|MissedOut
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dublin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC