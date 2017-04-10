Spinner hired as Berlin HS principal

Spinner hired as Berlin HS principal

An experienced high school administrator will be at the helm of Olentangy Berlin High School when it opens its doors in the fall of 2018.The Olentangy Board of Education voted Thursday to hire Todd Spinner as principal of the district's fourth high school, which is currently under construction in Berlin Township.Spinner currently serves as the ... (more)

