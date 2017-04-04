City Emails: Many Dublin Residents Think Undocumented Immigrants...
Many residents of the exclusive East Bay suburb Dublin equate immigration, especially of undocumented people, with crime, ghettos, and gangs. And they fear that if their city sends signals that undocumented peoples' rights will be respected, their property values will plummet, schools will become crowded, and their community will turn into a "cesspool."
