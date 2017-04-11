Public Booking for 66th Wexford Festival Opera 2017 Opens
Public booking for the highly acclaimed Wexford Festival Opera opens on Saturday, 15 April at 9.30 a.m. Now in its 66th year, this internationally renowned festival, once again nominated for 'Best Festival' in the forthcoming International Opera Awards, will run over an extended 18-day period, from Thursday, 19 October to Sunday, 5 November. A variety of performances and talks and even a play are on offer during the festival, which runs over three weekends.
