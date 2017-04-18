Olentangy High School principal takes Dublin job
After nearly a decade at Olentangy High School, Principal Tom McDonnell plans to leave to take a job with the Dublin City School District. McDonnell this week wrote in an email to Olentangy parents that he plans to resign from the district at the end of the school year to become director of student operations in Dublin.
