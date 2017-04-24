OCLC Research publishes guide for col...

OCLC Research publishes guide for collaboration between archivists and IT professionals

DUBLIN, Ohio, 27 April 2017-OCLC today released Demystifying IT: A Framework for Shared Understanding between Archivists and IT Professionals, a follow-on report in the popular Demystifying Born Digital series designed to help archivists achieve a better understanding of how information technology professionals work so that they can be effective collaborators. The report by Seth Shaw, Clayton State University, Richard C. Adler, University of Michigan Library, and Jackie Dooley, OCLC Research, describes types of IT providers and the services they typically offer, offers insights on the software development process, provides guidance toward building partnerships and emphasizes the centrality of resource constraints.

