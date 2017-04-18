NATO Defense College in Rome selects ...

NATO Defense College in Rome selects OCLC WorldShare Management Services

DUBLIN, Ohio, 18 April 2017-The NATO Defense College in Rome has selected OCLC WorldShare Management Services as its new library management system. WorldShare Management Services is the library services platform that offers all the applications needed to manage a library, including acquisitions, circulation, metadata, resource sharing, license management and a single-search discovery interface for library users.

