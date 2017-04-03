NACE Honors Corrosion Pros

This year's NACE International Corrosion 2017 Conference and Expo, held March 26-30 in New Orleans saw a number of corrosion-control and coatings professionals honored for their contributions, both to NACE and to the field of corrosion control in general. John H. Fitzgerald III, FNACE , was honored with the R.A. Brannon Award, recognizing a NACE member for their contributions to the association over the years.

