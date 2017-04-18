Lost in transit at the US border

Lost in transit at the US border

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 7 Read more: Nelson Mail

OPINION: One of my morning rituals along with my first coffee for the day is checking Grabaseat for any supercheap airfares going. Not that surprising they're having trouble getting bums on seats to there in light of a string of border horror stories from innocent travellers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nelson Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dublin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Zornes hires private attorney - Apr 16 Big Johnson 1
Hilliard Homechurch Question Apr 12 Leigh Ann 1
dea Apr 10 missing point 1
wondering Apr 10 missing point 1
Mosley's meat market. (Aug '12) Apr 9 Mini 30 8
Amazon.com isn't as good as it once was (Feb '14) Apr 9 Ylahamma 2
News Fort Rapids could reopen under new ownership Apr 5 Festus 7
See all Dublin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dublin Forum Now

Dublin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dublin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Dalai Lama
 

Dublin, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,996 • Total comments across all topics: 280,397,998

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC