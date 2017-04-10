Library and Archives Canada to move c...

Library and Archives Canada to move catalogue to WorldCat, use OCLC...

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: Library Technology Guides automation update

DUBLIN, Ohio, 13 April 2017-Library and Archives Canada has entered into an agreement with OCLC to use OCLC WorldShare Management Services as its library services platform and move its National Union Catalogue to WorldCat. These moves are designed to make Canada's documentary heritage more widely accessible and available to library users in Canada and around the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Library Technology Guides automation update.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dublin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hilliard Homechurch Question Wed Leigh Ann 1
dea Apr 10 missing point 1
wondering Apr 10 missing point 1
Mosley's meat market. (Aug '12) Apr 9 Mini 30 8
Amazon.com isn't as good as it once was (Feb '14) Apr 9 Ylahamma 2
News Fort Rapids could reopen under new ownership Apr 5 Festus 8
Julia owens Apr 4 MissedOut 1
See all Dublin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dublin Forum Now

Dublin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dublin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Dublin, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,428 • Total comments across all topics: 280,291,886

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC