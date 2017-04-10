Library and Archives Canada to move catalogue to WorldCat, use OCLC...
DUBLIN, Ohio, 13 April 2017-Library and Archives Canada has entered into an agreement with OCLC to use OCLC WorldShare Management Services as its library services platform and move its National Union Catalogue to WorldCat. These moves are designed to make Canada's documentary heritage more widely accessible and available to library users in Canada and around the world.
