Irish music industry pays respects to Aslan keyboard player Pat Fitzpatrick at funeral
The coffin of musician Pat Fitzpatrick is taken into the chapel at Mt. Jerome crematorium.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dublin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sound choice
|Apr 22
|tube head
|1
|Letter of Discrimination and Complaint filed ag... (Feb '15)
|Apr 22
|Savior
|3
|Delaware Stinkz........Baby! (Dec '13)
|Apr 19
|Two Watts
|10
|Zornes hires private attorney -
|Apr 16
|Big Johnson
|1
|Hilliard Homechurch Question
|Apr 12
|Leigh Ann
|1
|dea
|Apr 10
|missing point
|1
|wondering
|Apr 10
|missing point
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dublin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC