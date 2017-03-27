First Commonwealth Completes Acquisition of DCB Financial
The Delaware Bank and Trust Company has also merged into First Commonwealth Bank. The core banking systems conversion, along with signage and account changes for clients, is expected to be completed over the weekend of May 20, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dublin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2017 central Ohio Easter egg hunts slated
|14 hr
|Easter
|1
|missing- patti adkins from honda (Mar '12)
|Mar 31
|Magnolia
|28
|To the dudes dressed as women at the Toys R Us ... (May '16)
|Mar 25
|USN Atheist
|3
|George Norcross Arrested for Corruption
|Mar 20
|RICO
|1
|May trial set for woman who spat in deputy's face
|Mar 20
|Betty Lou
|1
|Trump vs Clinton------DEMOCRATIC PARTY HAS CHANGED
|Mar 13
|HENRY
|2
|Battle expected over annexation request from Je...
|Mar 7
|JRymer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dublin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC