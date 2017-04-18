Dublin residents protesting road thro...

Dublin residents protesting road through park a " but officials say theya re not building it

More than 3,000 people online are protesting a proposed road over Indian Run Falls - a plan Dublin city officials say they abandoned years ago. Kathy Lannan, 63, of Dublin, said she created the change.org petition after seeing the plan on a map referenced during a recorded March 6 Dublin City Council work session.

