Dublin residents protesting road through park a " but officials say theya re not building it
More than 3,000 people online are protesting a proposed road over Indian Run Falls - a plan Dublin city officials say they abandoned years ago. Kathy Lannan, 63, of Dublin, said she created the change.org petition after seeing the plan on a map referenced during a recorded March 6 Dublin City Council work session.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Dublin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sound choice
|Sat
|tube head
|1
|Letter of Discrimination and Complaint filed ag... (Feb '15)
|Sat
|Savior
|3
|Delaware Stinkz........Baby! (Dec '13)
|Apr 19
|Two Watts
|10
|Zornes hires private attorney -
|Apr 16
|Big Johnson
|1
|Hilliard Homechurch Question
|Apr 12
|Leigh Ann
|1
|dea
|Apr 10
|missing point
|1
|wondering
|Apr 10
|missing point
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dublin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC