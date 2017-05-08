Dublin Council approves basic library plan after lengthy debate
Topping $18 million, the proposed Dublin branch library is second only to the Main Library as the most expensive of 10 libraries being rebuilt or renovated by Columbus Metropolitan Library. The Dublin City Council voted unanimously Monday night to approve the basic plan and move the project along, but added some conditions in a 5-2 vote.
