Bill would require cities to reimburse township fire units for lost tax revenue

In many of central Ohio's sprawling outer suburbs, neighboring township fire departments provide the services that keep the growing populations safe. But because tax deals between cities and developers often fuel suburban growth, townships say they're losing millions of dollars in revenue they need to keep up with the increase in emergency calls. House Bill 69 would require cities to reimburse township fire departments for the full amount of property taxes lost in new municipal tax-increment-financing districts that the departments serve.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.