275 years on, Dubliners flock to hear 'Messiah' once again

Members of Our Lady's Choral Society, accompanied by the Dublin Handelian Orchestra, during an outdoor performance on Fishamble Street, Dublin, of Handel's 'Messiah'. Photo: PA George Frideric Handel chose the Music Hall on Fishamble Street for the world premiere of 'Messiah' on April 13, 1742 - forever linking it to Dublin and Easter celebrations.

