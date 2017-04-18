275 years on, Dubliners flock to hear...

275 years on, Dubliners flock to hear 'Messiah' once again

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 13 Read more: Independent.ie

Members of Our Lady's Choral Society, accompanied by the Dublin Handelian Orchestra, during an outdoor performance on Fishamble Street, Dublin, of Handel's 'Messiah'. Photo: PA George Frideric Handel chose the Music Hall on Fishamble Street for the world premiere of 'Messiah' on April 13, 1742 - forever linking it to Dublin and Easter celebrations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dublin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Delaware Stinkz........Baby! (Dec '13) 11 hr Two Watts 10
News Zornes hires private attorney - Apr 16 Big Johnson 1
Hilliard Homechurch Question Apr 12 Leigh Ann 1
dea Apr 10 missing point 1
wondering Apr 10 missing point 1
Mosley's meat market. (Aug '12) Apr 9 Mini 30 8
Amazon.com isn't as good as it once was (Feb '14) Apr 9 Ylahamma 2
See all Dublin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dublin Forum Now

Dublin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dublin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Dublin, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,721 • Total comments across all topics: 280,416,211

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC