Wendy's Will Use Robots to Take Food Orders
Wendy's plans to install self-ordering kiosks in 1,000 of its stores -- about 16 percent of its locations -- by the end of the year. The Dublin, Ohio-based burger giant started offering kiosks last year, and demand for the technology has been high from both customers and franchise owners.
