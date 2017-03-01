Wendy's Will Use Robots to Take Food ...

Wendy's Will Use Robots to Take Food Orders

Wendy's plans to install self-ordering kiosks in 1,000 of its stores -- about 16 percent of its locations -- by the end of the year. The Dublin, Ohio-based burger giant started offering kiosks last year, and demand for the technology has been high from both customers and franchise owners.

