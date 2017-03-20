Table Talk: Cosecha Cocina adds taste of Mexico to Italian Village Posted at

Based in an old dairy barn in Columbus' burgeoning Italian Village neighborhood, Cosecha Cocina offers a distinct interpretation of Mexican cuisine. Owner Chris Crader, CEO of Grow Restaurants, is eager to point out that most Tex-Mex joints across central Ohio don't have much in common with Cosecha, 987 N. Fourth St. A tidy and relatively inexpensive menu is carved into five basic sections: starters, enchiladas and tamales, tacos, small plates and sides.

