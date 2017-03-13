Subject of winning Hamilton stamp cap...

Subject of winning Hamilton stamp captions no shocker

Sunday Mar 12 Read more: Linn's Stamp News

The winner of the nonphilatelic part of the February cartoon caption contest featuring the 1956 $5 Alexander Hamilton stamp is Rich Spector of Dublin, Ohio, who reflects on the fact that the Broadway musical Hamilton is so popular that it is sold out well into the future. The next cartoon caption contest will be announced in Linn's April 10 issue.

