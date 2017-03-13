Smith promoted with First Citizens National Bank
The First Citizens National Bank announced the promotion of Kevin C. Smith to Regional President with responsibility for the Marion and northern Delaware County market areas.Smith, a native of Marion, has been with The First Citizens National Bank for 18 years and has 37 years of banking experience.A former instructor for the American Institute of ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.
Add your comments below
Dublin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump vs Clinton------DEMOCRATIC PARTY HAS CHANGED
|Mar 13
|HENRY
|2
|Battle expected over annexation request from Je...
|Mar 7
|JRymer
|1
|2,000 nurses to be hired.
|Mar 1
|Patrick
|1
|Wendy's testing a 'pretzel burger' (Jan '13)
|Feb 28
|Fred
|6
|Yoga studio stretches into Historic Dublin shop (Nov '10)
|Feb 28
|coffee tea or me
|4
|Delaware County Habitat for Humanity ReStore. (Jul '10)
|Feb 26
|Go to Lowes
|21
|Dublin lawyer charged in federal pill-mill case (Jan '13)
|Feb 19
|Enzyte Bob
|12
Find what you want!
Search Dublin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC