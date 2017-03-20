'Slowdown will help keep kids safer o...

'Slowdown will help keep kids safer on roads', say residents as new 30kmh speed signs put up

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 30 Read more: Independent.ie

Dubliners are throwing their support behind new 'go slow' 30kmh speed limits which will be introduced for many areas from tomorrow. http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/slowdown-will-help-keep-kids-safer-on-roads-say-residents-as-new-30kmh-speed-signs-put-up-35578448.html Dubliners are throwing their support behind new 'go slow' 30kmh speed limits which will be introduced for many areas from tomorrow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dublin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fort Rapids could reopen under new ownership 6 hr Festus 8
Mosley's meat market. (Aug '12) 22 hr Whaaa 7
Julia owens Tue MissedOut 1
Ms Paul (Jan '14) Tue Amy 19
News 2017 central Ohio Easter egg hunts slated Apr 2 Easter 1
missing- patti adkins from honda (Mar '12) Mar 31 Magnolia 28
To the dudes dressed as women at the Toys R Us ... (May '16) Mar 25 USN Atheist 3
See all Dublin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dublin Forum Now

Dublin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dublin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Dublin, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,033 • Total comments across all topics: 280,078,209

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC