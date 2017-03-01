Residential center for disabled, aggr...

Residential center for disabled, aggressive youths opens in Franklin County

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Seth Kemper's parents could keep him, and everyone else in the family, safe for only so long. Seth put his head through walls and bit his siblings and destroyed furniture.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dublin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
2,000 nurses to be hired. Mar 1 Patrick 1
News Wendy's testing a 'pretzel burger' (Jan '13) Feb 28 Fred 6
News Yoga studio stretches into Historic Dublin shop (Nov '10) Feb 28 coffee tea or me 4
Delaware County Habitat for Humanity ReStore. (Jul '10) Feb 26 Go to Lowes 21
News Dublin lawyer charged in federal pill-mill case (Jan '13) Feb 19 Enzyte Bob 12
News Dublin man accused in Internet sex sting (May '13) Feb 19 Plain Sight 5
News Dublin man faces child-porn charge (Mar '14) Feb 19 Barry Nystr0m 4
See all Dublin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dublin Forum Now

Dublin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dublin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Dublin, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,384 • Total comments across all topics: 279,325,276

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC