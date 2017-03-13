Rea & Associates Broadens Government Contract Accounting Services
Leading regional accounting and business consulting firm Rea & Associates, a company with locations in Dublin and 10 other cities throughout the state of Ohio, has announced their ability to provide services designed to meet the specific needs of government agencies. Rea & Associates provides services for government agencies with an understanding that they are relied upon to provide the educational, fiscal, safety & security and other needs that the public depends on.
