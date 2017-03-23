Quadriplegic man uses brain chip to control movements
Quadriplegic, 25, reveals what it's like to be the first person to control his arms through a brain chip implant that provides hope for those with paralysis The idea of a computer chip that can read your thoughts may sound like the plot from the latest science fiction blockbuster. The ground-breaking technology allows Ian Burkhart, who lost the use of his arms and legs after hitting his head, to use his arms once again.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Dublin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|To the dudes dressed as women at the Toys R Us ... (May '16)
|Sat
|USN Atheist
|3
|George Norcross Arrested for Corruption
|Mar 20
|RICO
|1
|May trial set for woman who spat in deputy's face
|Mar 20
|Betty Lou
|1
|Trump vs Clinton------DEMOCRATIC PARTY HAS CHANGED
|Mar 13
|HENRY
|2
|Battle expected over annexation request from Je...
|Mar 7
|JRymer
|1
|2,000 nurses to be hired.
|Mar 1
|Patrick
|1
|Wendy's testing a 'pretzel burger' (Jan '13)
|Feb 28
|Fred
|6
Find what you want!
Search Dublin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC