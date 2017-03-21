Plain City signs off on zoning for housing development
Cars buzz through the busy intersection of Plain City-Georgesville and Converse-Huff roads in Plain City. Zoning changes for a new subdivision at the intersection were approved this week, and the county engineer is recommending a roundabout be added in the future.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dublin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|George Norcross Arrested for Corruption
|Mon
|RICO
|1
|May trial set for woman who spat in deputy's face
|Mon
|Betty Lou
|1
|Trump vs Clinton------DEMOCRATIC PARTY HAS CHANGED
|Mar 13
|HENRY
|2
|Battle expected over annexation request from Je...
|Mar 7
|JRymer
|1
|2,000 nurses to be hired.
|Mar 1
|Patrick
|1
|Wendy's testing a 'pretzel burger' (Jan '13)
|Feb 28
|Fred
|6
|Yoga studio stretches into Historic Dublin shop (Nov '10)
|Feb 28
|coffee tea or me
|4
Find what you want!
Search Dublin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC