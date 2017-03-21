Plain City signs off on zoning for ho...

Plain City signs off on zoning for housing development

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 17 Read more: The Madison Press

Cars buzz through the busy intersection of Plain City-Georgesville and Converse-Huff roads in Plain City. Zoning changes for a new subdivision at the intersection were approved this week, and the county engineer is recommending a roundabout be added in the future.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dublin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
George Norcross Arrested for Corruption Mon RICO 1
News May trial set for woman who spat in deputy's face Mon Betty Lou 1
Trump vs Clinton------DEMOCRATIC PARTY HAS CHANGED Mar 13 HENRY 2
News Battle expected over annexation request from Je... Mar 7 JRymer 1
2,000 nurses to be hired. Mar 1 Patrick 1
News Wendy's testing a 'pretzel burger' (Jan '13) Feb 28 Fred 6
News Yoga studio stretches into Historic Dublin shop (Nov '10) Feb 28 coffee tea or me 4
See all Dublin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dublin Forum Now

Dublin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dublin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Surgeon General
  5. North Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Dublin, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,376 • Total comments across all topics: 279,737,354

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC