PC(USA) issues letter urging Wendy's to join Fair Food Program

Coalition of Immokalee Workers and supporters demonstrate against Wendy's Restaurants in March on the campus of the University of Louisville. Students at The Ohio State University and local community members will initiate a week-long fast beginning March 20 in an attempt to convince the Wendy's company, headquartered in Dublin, Ohio, to join the Coalition of Immokalee Workers award-winning Fair Food Program .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Presbyterians Today.