Mythic creatures dance through Dublin on St. Patrick's Day

Performers dressed as colorful creatures from Irish myth and legend danced Friday down the chilly streets of Dublin as Ireland commemorated its national saint in a St. Patrick's Day parade witnessed by hundreds of thousands. Throngs of tourists and Dubliners, many of them donning leprechaun costumes, braved gusty winds to pack the route for the parade as it traveled down O'Connell Street across the River Liffey and on to St. Patrick's Cathedral.

