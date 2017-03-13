Johnsona s Real Ice Cream to open sho...

Johnsona s Real Ice Cream to open shop in Dublin

Sixty-seven years after opening its first store in Bexley, Johnson's Real Ice Cream has plans for a second location. Johnson's plans to open a store in Dublin in May. The location is 55 W. Bridge St., the former location of Sisters Sweet Shop.

