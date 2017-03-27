Greener named Ohio School Bus Mechani...

Greener named Ohio School Bus Mechanic of the Year

Benton-Carroll-Salem School Bus Mechanic Mr. Paul Greener has been named the 2017 David L. Drum School Bus Mechanic of the Year by the Ohio Association for Pupil Transportation . Mr. Greener will be recognized at the OAPT Annual Conference and Banquet in Dublin, OH, on March 13. B-C-S Director of Transportation Jeannie Behnken stated that the award was "well deserved for one of the most hard-working and dedicated employees of Benton-Carroll-Salem Schools Paul Greener."

